Author Edith Maxwell Speaks During Next Whittier Birthplace Lecture Series April 29

Whittier Birthplace continues its spring Virtual Lecture Series next week with local author Edith Maxwell speaking on her Quaker Midwife Mystery series.

The Agatha-winning historical Quaker Midwife Mysteries feature unconventional Quaker midwife Rose Carroll in late 1880s Amesbury. The Quaker poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier is a character in the series. Maxwell’s seventh book in the series, “A Changing Light,” is being released this month.

Besides the Quaker Midwife Mysteries, Maxwell writes the Local Foods Mysteries as well as award-winning short crime fiction. As Maddie Day she authors the Country Store Mysteries and the Cozy Capers Book Group Mysteries. She also wrote two Lauren Rousseau Mysteries.

The lecture takes place Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household. There’s more information at whittierbirthplace.org.

