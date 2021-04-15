Haverhill Police and Fire Conduct ‘Give Pints for Half-Pints’ Blood Drive Next Week

Haverhill Fire and Police Departments are having a blood drive, for Boston Children's Hospital next Wednesday and Thursday.

The “Give Pints for Half-Pints” drive takes place April 21 and 22, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Wood School, 25 S. Spring St., in the Bradford section of the city.

Appointments are required and may be made online or by calling 617-355-6677. Wednesday appointments may be made here and Thursday appointments may be made here.

For more information, email Officer Daniel Trocki at [email protected] or firefighter Tim Carroll at [email protected].

