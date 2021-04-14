Haverhill Offers Permanent, Daily COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Beginning Friday

Haverhill begins operating a permanent, daily COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Friday.

The state vaccination site operates Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the AmVets function hall, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill, according to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The mayor said the new clinic is opening in conjunction with the start of universal vaccinations on Monday, April 19, when everyone in Massachusetts age 16 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine.

“The plan is to ramp up from 100 to 200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible,” a statement from the mayor’s office said.

Friday’s and Monday’s clinic offers walk-in registration, but vouchers will be required beginning next Tuesday, April 20. There is no cost and insurance is not required

Appointments under the voucher system are similar to obtaining a ticket for a specific time and day. There will be no online registration and no links, but there will be at least 25 voucher appointments each hour. The city also plans to distribute the vouchers in heavily populated parts of the city, including the Acre and Mount Washington neighborhoods, and will be seeking community groups and individuals to help.

