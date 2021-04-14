City of Haverhill Drawing Awards Restaurant Gift Cards for Pothole Reports

Haverhill’s annual pothole contest serves this year to support a number of local restaurants by giving meal gift cards as prizes.

Residents enter by calling in a pothole to 311 or 978-358-1311 for the city’s Department of Public Works to repair. Names will be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards to participating restaurants, including Barrio, Barking Dog Ale House, Butch’s Uptown, Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, Joseph’s Trattoria, Kobe Budda House, Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s, Maria’s Family Restaurant, The Peddler’s Daughter and Wang’s Table.

Residents must call one of the two telephone numbers to be eligible.

