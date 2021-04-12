Rhode Island Man Receives Nine-Year Prison Sentence for Robbing Andover Bank, Four Others

One of two men who robbed an Andover Bank and four others in 2018 was sentenced Friday to a little more than nine years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns sentenced 50-year-old Dong Lee of Rhode Island to 110 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee pleaded guilty last October. His accomplice, Charles Lamont Wheeler, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison.

Between Sept. 8 and 14, 2018, five banks in the Greater Boston area were robbed. Based on the similarity of the robberies and descriptions provided by bank tellers, it was determined the same two people were responsible. On Sept. 14, 2018, Lee and Wheeler were both arrested following a high-speed car chase in Attleboro after robbing a branch of the Abington Bank in Avon and a branch of the Crescent Credit Union in Brockton.

An investigation determined Lee and Wheeler were also responsible for the robberies of the Santander Bank in Andover, Berkshire Bank in Boston and Rockland Trust in Braintree on Sept. 12, 2018.

