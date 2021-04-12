Haverhill Public Schools Restore WiFi, HHS Seniors Return to In-Person Classes Tuesday

Haverhill High School seniors have a chance of ending their final semester is a relatively normal manner as they return to in-person learning Tuesday.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Monday night that WiFi is expected to be restored at all school buildings Tuesday following a devastating ransomware attack that took out internet, telephone and other services last week.

“While we will be up and running, we will not be at full network capacity for some time. Email is not yet up consistently,” Marotta wrote.

Haverhill School Committee members had accelerated seniors’ back-to-school schedules late last month only to have Monday’s planned return thwarted by the cyberattack.

Grades 9, 10 and 11, Cohorts A and C will also receive in-person learning along with students in pre-k, kindergarten and grades 1-6, except those enrolled in the Remote Learning Academy. TEACH, Greenleaf Academy and Learning For Life will also be in-person for Cohort C. Cohort B will be remote and Cohort D, the Remote Learning Academy, and students in grades 7 and 8, Cohorts A and C, have in-person learning. Cohort B is remote and Cohort D, Remote Learning Academy, continues remote.

Because of email concerns, the superintendent asked families send any notes about dismissal changes or other important student needs in written form.

