Creative Haverhill Invites Artists to Join Haverhill Art Walk Series Starting May 8

The Haverhill Art Walk Series kicks off next month and is seeking artists, musicians and businesses to participate.

Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event taking place on the second Saturday of the month from May 8 through Sept. 11, throughout downtown Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District spanning Washington, Wingate and Essex Streets. Walks highlight businesses, forgotten alleyways and underused spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances.

This program is coordinated by Creative Haverhill to support local creatives and small businesses and to help activate downtown. Artists may exhibit their works or host a demonstration within downtown businesses. They are also welcome to paint en plein air throughout the Art Walk route. Musicians are invited to perform at indoor venues or busk along the route. Other performance proposals are invited.

Proposals should be emailed to Hailey Moschella at [email protected].

