I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane and Ramp Closings Take Place This Week

Continuing work on I-495 bridge foundation pier protection, overhead sign foundation work and removal of temporary barriers, mean various daytime lane closings this week.

A single right lane closes on I-495 south, between exits 49 and 48, Monday, April 12, through Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for the barrier work below the Ward Hill Connector and River Street overpasses.

The shoulder closes on the exit 49 off-ramp from I-495 south Wednesday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for overhead sign foundation work.

On the north side of I-495, a single right lane closes between the exit 48 off and on-ramps on Wednesday, April 14, from 6-9 a.m. to remove a temporary barrier from the project site.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

