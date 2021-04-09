Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Opens Vaccine Clinic at Northern Essex Community College

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center opened its fourth COVID-19 vaccine clinic yesterday at the Lawrence Campus of and Northern Essex Community College.

The clinic is within the Dimitry Building on the corner of Franklin and Lowell streets in Lawrence. The health center also operates clinics in Methuen, Haverhill and at its West clinical site at 700 Essex St. in Lawrence.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our health center to expand our COVID vaccine outreach through another collaboration with our educational partner Northern Essex Community College, ensuring that we provide the vaccine to as many people as possible in Lawrence and surrounding communities,” said Health Center President and CEO John M. Silva.

Since receiving its first doses of the COVID vaccine in December, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center vaccinated close to 40,000 people. It is now vaccinating about 8,000 people per week at its clinics and through its Mobile Health Units, which vaccinate homeless people living in shelters, as well as people living in senior housing and homebound residents.

Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College, said “This is also going to be a great benefit for our students, faculty and staff, who will have access to these vaccines. The sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to return to normal, which will include having everyone back on campus.”

The college clinic is able to vaccinate more than 200 people per day to start, providing more access in the weeks ahead. The Health Center is also working with the college to vaccinate employees and students as the eligibility criteria opens up April 19. GLFHC is also working with NECC to provide externship opportunities for students in health professions areas of study.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...