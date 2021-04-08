Methuen Man Receives Eight-Year Prison Sentence for Selling Drugs at Local Restaurant

A Methuen man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for selling fentanyl at a local restaurant.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexsander Padro was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. Padro pleaded guilty last September to distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said, “Padro sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating source at a restaurant in Methuen on July 10, 2019. Padro also sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer in March 2019 and $1,000 worth of fentanyl to an undercover officer in April 2019.”

