‘Night of Paranormal Intrigue’ Saturday to Benefit Hilldale Cemetery

Essex County Ghost Project presents “a night of paranormal intrigue,” this Saturday night to benefit Hilldale Cemetery.

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, April 10, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and tour starting at 7 p.m., at the cemetery, 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $10 and money raised goes towards the purchase of new lawn mowers for the upcoming season.

Due to COVID-19, there is a limit on the number of attendees and all must wear masks. Spots may be reserved by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

