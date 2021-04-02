State Police Seize ‘Ghost Gun’ During Arrest of Man Wanted for Crimes in Methuen

A 20-year-old man wanted for armed robbery, assault with dangerous weapons, firearm offenses and making threats in Methuen was arrested Thursday and a “ghost gun,” ammunition and drugs seized by Massachusetts State Police.

A “ghost gun” has no serial number and is an untraceable gun assembled from parts purchased separately.

Marino Pimental of Lawrence was arrested by troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section after several months of searching. When troopers went to the Fern Street, Lawrence, home, they were met by a woman who gave a false name but was later identified as 39-year-old Glenny Torbio. She was also wanted on a warrant for narcotics distribution and arrested. Pimental was found in a bedroom, where troopers saw a gun next to him on a television stand. After obtaining a search warrant, troopers said the gun used a Glock P80 frame. They also seized 17 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, one 9mm round and pills believed to be Alprazolam, manufactured to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

State Police said additional charges are pending.

