I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Take Place for Southbound Work

Construction of barriers to protect bridge foundation piers on the Ward Hill Connector overpass above I-495 in Haverhill brings daytime lane closings next week on the southbound side of the highway.

The existing bridge piers are near where the under-construction I-495 southbound bridge will move traffic.

Single right lane closings take place Monday, April 5, through Thursday, April 8, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., each day on the southbound side, between exits 49 and 48, from.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

