Haverhill Hosts Annual Spring Electronics Recycling Drop-off Day Saturday

Haverhill’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department host its annual spring Electronics Recycling drop-off day this Saturday.

Items for free drop-off include telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, batteries, lap tops, computers, appliances, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, video players, lawn and garden power equipment, scrap metal such as file cabinets and metal desks and snow blowers, lawn mowers and rototillers that have been drained of fluids.

There are fees for televisions, $20; console televisions, $25; vacuums, $10; car seats, $15; alkaline batteries, $.98/pound; toner, $.25/pound; and computer speakers, $10/pair. Items not accepted include paint, paint thinner, other household hazardous waste materials, florescent bulbs and toy plastics. Residents with questions may call 978-420-3817.

Drop-off day takes place this Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Haverhill Wastewater Treatment plant, 40 South Porter St., Bradford. Due to COVID-19 precautions, residents must remain in their vehicles, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

