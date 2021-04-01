Haverhill City Council Advances Edwards Vacuum’s Plan to Build Environmentally Friendly Center

The Haverhill City Council gave its okay this week for the city to negotiate a property tax break to bring Edwards Vacuum to Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park.

The company, which said previously it will move 200 existing employees here and add 50 new jobs, plans to complete a 121,800-square-foot “innovation and solutions center” by early next year. Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. explained how the tax increment financing plan would work.

“So what we’re here for tonight is to ask for the passage of the resolution to authorize the mayor to move forward with the TIF. The TIF will be very similar to ones we have done for other industries. It will be a five-year term and it be an opportunity to see this company come to Haverhill and plant its roots here and, we believe, be with us for a very long time,” he said.

Although officials say there is a small property tax break, the city’s action enables Edwards to seek more valuable state incentives.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini announced that company’s intentions to relocate to Haverhill during his State of the City address last week. He said the company will build on empty land along Creek Brook Drive and become an “anchor” at the park.

Edwards recently purchased the cryogenic product lines from Brooks’ Automation in Chelmsford and will move its new product design and manufacturing to the new Haverhill building.

The Council passed the request by a vote of 8-0 with Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua abstaining since he serves on the state board that will review the application.

Dacon Corporation, which is developing Edwards’ building, describes the design as being a “two-story LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facility (that) centers on four functional domains—manufacturing, labs, offices and warehousing. The largest portion of the first floor—70,000 square feet—centers on manufacturing, alongside warehouse/storage, R&D labs, a training room, cafeteria, fitness area and bike storage. Offices, conference rooms and an observation room will be situated in the mezzanine area.”

In a statement, Dacon officials, added, there are “provisions for a future solar setup, reduced water usage, high-efficiency cooling systems, EV parking and dark sky-compliant lighting. Additionally, bike/walking pathways will connect to the existing city recreational trail system currently north of the building site.”

In another matter, the Council was expected to rule on an application from David O’Leary for a special permit to construct 18 condominium units off Boston Road in Haverhill. However, at the request of his attorney, Paul A. Magliocchetti, that hearing was postponed until Tuesday, April 13.

