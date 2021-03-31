North Andover’s O’Brien Receives Honors for her Nearly Two Decades of Serving Seniors

Irene M. O’Brien, executive director of the North Andover Senior Center, was honored recently for her nearly two decades of service.

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, joined by Sen. Bruce E. Tarr and state Reps. Christina A. Minicucci and Tram Nguyen, presented O’Brien with proclamations from the legislature in honor of her service and accomplishments.

“In her role as executive director, Irene has been a tireless leader and advocate, helping countless older adults in the community by identifying their health, economic and social needs and working with them to improve their quality of life,” said DiZoglio.

O’Brien, who is retiring this year, previously served the towns of Salisbury, Newbury and Groveland.

