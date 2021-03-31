Haverhill Schools Seek to Add After School Program at Nettle; Invite Comments

Haverhill Public Schools is seeking a new after school site at the Dr. Paul Nettle School and accepting resident comments on the plan.

Haverhill currently offers Discovery Club and Access 21 programs before and after school, and during the summer for students at Bradford, Golden Hill, John C. Tilton elementary and Upper, Dr. Albert B. Consentino, John Greenleaf Whittier and Haverhill High Schools.

The expansion to Nettle allows more students to receive homework help and participate in academic enrichment programs and recreational activities in a school-based program at little or no cost to parents. Healthy snacks and transportation home will be provided.

Those who wish to comment on the grant application are asked to contact After School Program Director Denise Johnson by calling 978-420-1954 or emailing [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...