Basile Kicks off Creative Haverhill’s Three-Month River Bards Poetry Series Friday Night

Haverhill poet Al Basile kicks off Creative Haverhill’s River Bards Poetry Season Friday night, April 2, in an online presentation.

This year’s series takes place the first Friday night of the month, April through June, from 7-8:30, with readings by published poets followed by open mic readings.

Basile taught English, Physics and Music for 25 years; spent years as a songwriter, singer and cornet player in the blues world; and worked as a poet and playwright, with three books of poetry and several verse audio plays. He was in the first class at John Greenleaf Whittier School, the first to receive a master’s in writing from Brown University and is a member of the Powow River Poets.

Programs are free with registration at creativehaverhill.org/programs.

Gayle C. Heney, producer and host of the television series “Write Now” and former two-term poet laureate of North Andover, is scheduled Friday, May 7, while the Powow River Poets read Friday, June 4.

