Whittier Tech Honors Bob Hardy as March Employee of the Month for Pandemic Efforts

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Facilities Director Bob Hardy was selected as the school’s Employee of the Month for March. (Photograph courtesy of Whittier Tech.)

Bob Hardy, well-known to many Haverhill residents as one of the organizers of “Ozzie’s Kids,” started by his father, has been named as the March Employee of the Month by Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Hardy earned praise for his efforts to protect Whittier and its students during the pandemic, leading his staff when tasks needed to be turned around quickly, innovating new solutions and keeping a positive attitude during challenging times.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said this week, “Bob has truly worked tirelessly to make sure our building is safe. He goes above and beyond every single day!”

Hardy graduated from Whittier Tech’s Carpentry program in 1989 and returned to earn his Unrestricted Builder’s License from Whittier Tech Evening Education a few years later. He began working at Whittier in 2016 and has taught Basic Carpentry in Evening Education for the past three years.

He and his siblings operate “Ozzie’s Kids,” a charity started in the late 1980s by late Haverhill Police Officer Osmond “Ozzie” Hardy. “Ozzie’s Kids” has provided Christmas gifts, clothes and other necessities to thousands of families in need. Hardy can be found dressed as Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny at children’s events.

As monthly winner, Hardy will receive a gift certificate to the school’s Poet’s Inn Restaurant and to the school store. He also will receive a prime parking spot for a month and be recognized on Whittier’s main entrance electronic sign and lobby announcement board.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...