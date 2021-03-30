Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Haverhill House Undergoing Renovation; No Injuries Reported

An empty single-family home in Haverhill’s Highlands neighborhood was destroyed by an early morning, two-alarm fire.

Fire was reported at the 3 Maplewood Terrace home, which appeared to be undergoing renovations, around 4:35, this morning. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the building was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived.

“It was a defensive operation from outside, containing the fire and protecting neighboring homes,” O’Brien told WHAV. A major portion of the house collapsed, leaving only a wall and brick chimney standing. O’Brien said an investigation of the fire’s cause will take time because of the condition of the structure.

The chief said the fire was under control within an hour and a half. Mutual aid was provided by a number of communities, including Groveland and Salem, N.H.

According to city records, the house was built in 1900 and is owned by Blue Moon Brothers Investments of Plaistow, N.H.

