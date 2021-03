Haverhill Police are asking for the public’s help for any information about a Mount Washington home being fired upon last Friday night.

Police said Monday there were no injuries reported, but a home at 42 Jackson St. was “struck multiple time” by gun shots around 11 p.m. An incident log entry shows police responded to a report of “shots fired” just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jordan Bergevine, a member of the city’s Gang Task Force, at 978-722-1577.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...