Slavit Family Says MS Capt. Red Riverboat Makes Haverhill Appearances Saturday

Those who wish to catch a glimpse of the 400-passenger MS Capt. Red have opportunities to do so tomorrow along the Merrimack River.

Tim Slavit, son of late Harbormaster William J. “Red” Slavit, told WHAV the ship makes appearances around 11 a.m. at the Rocks Village Bridge, 11:45 at the Groveland Bridge and downtown Haverhill about noon. For closeups, Slavit said, the ship will be anchored at Haverhill’s public landing, downriver from the Crescent Yacht Club, Ferry Street.

Meanwhile, Slavit and his sons Tim Jr. and Ryan, who recently received his 100-ton master’s license, continue to work with the city to obtain permissions to keep the boat permanently in downtown Haverhill and offer riverboat tours.

Up until this past winter, the ship had been known as the New Boston and operating since 1964 in Boston Harbor. It was built by the Blount Marine Corporation of Rhode Island, and Mass Bay Lines—the Spence family—operated the boat since it was brand new, Slavit has said. The new ship is also bigger than his father’s Merrimack Queen, which operated in the Merrimack from 1986 to 1996.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...