I-495 Construction Update: Ramp and Lane Closings Monday Through Thursday

Continuing pier protection barrier work below the Ward Hill connector and River Street I-495 overpasses mean both day and night lane and ramp closings in Haverhill.

Construction of the new southbound bridge along I-495 results in two southbound right lane closings, between exits 50 and 48, Tuesday, March 30, through Thursday, April 1, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. There is also a single southbound right lane closing between exits 49 and 48, Thursday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The exit 49 on-ramp from River Street to I-495 south in Haverhill closes Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, each night at 10 until 5 the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to exit 50. The exit 49 off-ramp from I-495 south to Route 110/113, River Street, in Haverhill, closes Monday, March 29, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 the following morning. This closing is to allow removal of a temporary barrier. Traffic will be detoured to exit 48.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

