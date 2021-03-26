Haverhill to Observe National Vietnam War Veterans Day Monday with Ceremony

Haverhill is observing National Vietnam War Veterans Day Monday morning with a socially distanced ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park.

Haverhill City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan serves as master of ceremonies with remarks delivered by Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago, Mayor James J. Fiorentini and City Council President Melinda E. Barrett during the 9 a.m. observance near the entrance to Plug Pond. Wreath laying is being coordinated by Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael J. Gambino was one of Haverhill’s 13 who made the ultimate sacrifice during the conflict.

“It will be brief, but beautiful tribute to our fallen 13 as well as all those who served in the military between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975,” said Sullivan.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere, other commissioners and representatives of the city’s veterans’ organizations are also expected to participate.

Those wishing to attend must remain six feet from other people and wear masks.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was first established by Presidential Proclamation as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.

