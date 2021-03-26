Haverhill School Superintendent Marotta Receives Three-Year Contract Extension

Haverhill Superintendent of Schools Margaret Marotta and the School Committee Thursday night agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Under the terms of the contract, the superintendent will receive a 1.5 percent annual increase from her current base salary of $213,680. As a result, Marotta will receive $217,000 per year beginning July 1, $220,000 the following year and $223,000 on the last year of the contract.

Committee member Richard J. Rosa said those figures are in line with the salaries of other school superintendents in the area.

“To be confident that we were both being fair and being responsible with taxpayer dollars, I filed freedom-of-information requests to 11 different school districts to get their superintendent contracts—school districts that I felt were somewhat similar to Haverhill. I think that like many contracts, neither side got exactly what they wanted, so I think that it’s a good contract,” Rosa said.

Rosa said, in addition, Marotta will receive an additional $4,000 annually in recognition of her holding a doctorate degree. Further, members noted the agreement takes into account this past year’s contractual obligations.

The superintendent will also receive an additional stipend of 3% of her base salary for the purchase of a private retirement plan.

The Committee unanimously approved the contract. The vote contrasts with one three years ago when members 5-2 to choose then- Salem Assistant Superintendent Marotta to succeed James F. Scully as superintendent. At the time, members Scott W. Wood Jr. and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello voted to promote the Assistant Superintendent Jared Fulgoni.

