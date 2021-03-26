Haverhill Man, 76, Faces Motor Vehicle Homicide Charge in Pedestrian Death Two Years Ago

A 76-year-old Haverhill man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a downtown Haverhill hit and run accident more than two years ago.

Dimitrios Zaralidis of Haverhill has been summoned to be arraigned Thursday, May 13, in Haverhill District Court, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett. Kimball responded to a WHAV inquiry. WHAV first reported last January that a then-unidentified driver was cited by Haverhill Police in the hit-and-run death of 59-year-old Charles O. “Chucky” Burrill Jr.

Zaralidis, who recently appeared before a district court clerk magistrate in what is usually a confidential hearing, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage and crosswalk violation.

“The complaint alleges that Mr. Zaralidis struck and killed Charles Burrill as he was crossing Main Street on Jan. 25, 2019,” Kimball said.

Several residents named Zaralidis after WHAV reported Haverhill Police took custody of a silver PT Cruiser said to be involved in the accident. Police also obtained a warrant to search at Zaralidis’ Bradford home hours after the accident.

Burrill was walking to the Washington Street bus depot to catch a ride to work at Newburyport’s Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was a longtime custodian. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit while in the crosswalk.

The investigation was completed by the Haverhill Police Detective and Traffic and Safety Units and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s office.

