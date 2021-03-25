Youth-Led Panel Discusses, Celebrates Haverhill’s Diversity During Saturday Virtual Forum

A youth-led panel discussion on Haverhill’s diversity, including a celebration of the city’s “vast cultural diversity” and invitation to “expand cultural consciousness,” takes place late Saturday afternoon.

The “Culture, Celebration, Consciousness” forum is moderated by Haverhill Youth Advisory Council members Gabriela Vargas and Dale Leone and includes youth panelists Nick Leung, Becca Hamel, Ambriel Mayhew, Chelsea Daigle and Ajmain Zahid, and adults Yonnie Collins, Kat Everett and Miguel Andres. Youth Council member Michelle Rodriguez plans opening and closing remarks.

The virtual program takes place Saturday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m., on Haverhill Youth Council’s and HC Media’s Facebook pages and on Comcast cable television channel 99.

Program partners are Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill’s Violence Intervention and Prevention program and Quinones Culture Consultants. The event is sponsored by Haverhill Cultural Council and Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Following the panel, there will be videos of art and dance performances, poetry readings, a listing of topical Haverhill Public Library books, Family Services of the Merrimack Valley discussion of the need for diversity in mentors and a legislative update from rep. Andy X. Vargas.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...