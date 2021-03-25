Urban Bridges, Trinity Episcopal Church Plan Drive/Walk-By Easter Egg Hunt, Holiday Meal

Urban Bridges and Trinity Episcopal Church of Haverhill are having a drive- or walk-by Easter Egg Hunt that includes treats as well as groceries to help prepare holiday meals.

Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, children will receive a bag of holiday treats, including plastic eggs filled with candy, and families will receive a bag of groceries to help them celebrate the Easter season with a meal. Donations are also being requested to make the event successful.

“The pandemic has made it difficult for many families to afford the basics,” said Rev. Sarah van Gulden, Urban Bridges executive director and priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church. To make a donation or for more information, email [email protected].

The free event takes place Saturday, April 3, from 1-2 p.m., at the church, at 26 White St., Haverhill.

