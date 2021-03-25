Gov. Baker to Help Methuen and Other Communities Receiving Smaller Levels of Fed Aid

After Methuen complained of being “shortchanged” by federal COVID-19 aid, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is granted $100 million for Methuen to share with Chelsea, Everett, and Randolph—communities designated as “hardest hit” by the virus

The four communities received disproportionately smaller levels of federal help compared to other communities in the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. They will be able to use the money for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct response efforts, addressing negative economic impacts; replacing revenue lost during the pandemic; making investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and other eligible expenditures.

The Administration said it will work with the legislature to use existing or future sources of federal money to pay for this commitment.

Beginning March 29, the Administration is also launching a homebound vaccination program to provide in-home vaccinations to homebound individuals who cannot leave their home, even with supports, to get to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

In-home vaccinations will be available to homebound individuals who have considerable difficulty and/or require significant support to leave the home for medical appointments, require an ambulance or two-person assistance to leave the home; or are not able to leave home for medical appointments under normal circumstances.

Boards of Health in 168 cities and towns will conduct a homebound vaccination program for their community residents, while homebound residents in the state’s remaining communities will receive vaccines through the statewide service through Commonwealth Care Alliance.

Homebound individuals and their loved ones may call 1-833-983-0485 to schedule an appointment and determine if they meet eligibility for in-home vaccination. The registration phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English and Spanish, as well as translation services available in more than 100 languages.

