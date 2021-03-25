Crackdown on Off-Road Vehicles Brings Arrests of Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover Residents

Residents of Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover were among six arrested, 20 cited and three summonsed to court during an operation Wednesday to crack down on use of off-road vehicles on Lawrence streets.

The joint Lawrence and State Police and Essex County Sheriff’s Department effort also retrieved a stolen motorcycle, stolen plate and resulted in 13 vehicles being towed. Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez explained the goals in a statement.

“As widely reported in the media, with the onset of warmer weather police departments across the Commonwealth, including the Lawrence Police Department, are getting increasing complaints regarding reckless and dangerous operation of motorcycles and off-road vehicles on public ways. Operating off-road vehicles such as ATVs, dirt bikes and unregistered motor-scooters is unlawful as they are not intended for use on city streets,” he said.

Lawrence Police, led by Lt. Jay Cerullo, joined forces with troopers from Massachusetts State Police Troop A, led by Lt. Pete Morawiak; State Police AirWing; and the Essex County Sheriff Department in the crackdown.

Those arrested include 31-year-old Jobanne Mendez of North Andover, charged with reckless operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and 19-year-old Sergio Bautista of Methuen, charged with reckless operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, driving an uninsured vehicle, attaching the wrong plates and unlicensed driving.

Lawrence residents arrested were Rigoberto Cabrera, 33, outstanding warrants; Brandol Santos. 21, charged with reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to stop for police, attaching the wrong plates, driving an uninsured vehicle, receiving stolen property and a pedestrian violation; Jeffery Benedicto , 30, charged with failing to stop for police and reckless driving; and Luis Negron, 35, charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for police and resisting arrest.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...