MakeIT Haverhill Vaccination Clinic Reaches More Than 200 Mount Washington Residents

More than 200 residents—about half being walk-ins—received COVID-19 vaccinations last Saturday as MakeIT Haverhill volunteers also rolled up their sleeves to make the clinic a success.

MakeIT Haverhill, whose mission is matching community opportunity with community need from training to jobs, reached many immigrant Mount Washington residents, said Keith Boucher, the organization’s co-founder. He thanked city Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly, key organizers Nomsa Ncube and Carmenza Bruff, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Rep. Andy X. Vargas and many other volunteers.

“So many more nurses, residents and people who volunteered from afar that love our city and its residents to give away their Saturday. Thank you all! Such a team effort,” said Boucher.

Special thanks were extended to bilingual volunteers Juana Segura, Zarla Benashii and Javier Borrero, who traveled from Chelmsford to assist.

The clinic operated from MakeIT Haverhill’s Washington Street offices.

