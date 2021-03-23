Haverhill Promise and Ruth’s House Collaborate to Bring More Reading Options for Children

Haverhill Promise and Ruth’s House are joining forces to interest more children in reading, in more places throughout the community and with fewer barriers.

The organizations are working together to develop a system for the donation and redistribution of gently used books back into the community, whether through Little Free Libraries, the Ruth’s House Thrift Shop, or pop-up projects like the Haverhill Promise/Haverhill Public Schools Summer BookMobile.

“Haverhill Promise is thrilled to solidify our partnership with Ruth’s House. The staff and volunteers at Ruth’s House have been quietly supporting young readers in Haverhill for many years through the Kids Reading Club program and we are excited to join forces with them in the effort to see more students reading proficiently by the end of the third grade!” said Haverhill Promise Campaign Director Jenny Arndt.

The Kids Reading Club at Ruth’s House gives children 12 years and younger a $5 gift card to the store when they read five books a month.

A statement adds, “By teaming up and sharing resources, Haverhill Promise is confident that every Haverhill child who wants books will have access and be on their way to reading by third grade.”

