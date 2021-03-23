British Firm Plans to Build in Broadway Industrial Park and Bring 250 Jobs to Haverhill

A century old British company plans to bring an estimated 250 jobs to a new building in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park.

During his State of the City address Tuesday night, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Edwards Technology will relocate 200 existing staff and add 50 new jobs when it completes its new building early next year.

“Edwards Technology didn’t come here by accident. Before coming here, they explored several communities and narrowed it down to two Massachusetts communities and, in the end, Edwards Technology chose Haverhill. Welcome to Haverhill,” the mayor said.

The mayor said the city offered the company property tax incentives, but won them over with a citywide tour and briefings with Ronald G. Trombley of Harbor Place, Rich Breault of Lightspeed Manufacturing and Salvatore N. Lupoli of Haverhill Heights. All of them, the mayor said, described Haverhill as an easy place to conduct business.

The new building will be constructed on an empty parcel along Creek Brook Drive. Fiorentini said Edwards joins Amazon, that is building a “last-mile distribution center” in the former Southwick clothing plant, and Monogram Foods, which will eventually bring 350 new jobs to the city.

Edwards recently purchased the cryogenic product lines from Brooks’ Automation in Chelmsford and is moving new product design and manufacturing to the new Haverhill building. Company representatives John Tremblay and John O’Sullivan were present at the Citizens Center when Fiorentini made the announcement. O’Sullivan said in a separate statement the products expand Edward’s offerings to customers in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries.

“The objective is to create a state-of-the-art, innovation and solutions center, improving overall efficiency of assembly, research and development, new product introductions and related operations activities,” said O’Sullivan, general manager product company Chelmsford and vice president of operations of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions Division.

The Cryogenic Service operations activities, supporting the U.S. market, will be relocated from the current Chelmsford facility to Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico.

Edwards, part of the Atlas Copco group, is a developer and manufacturer of vacuum products and exhaust management systems and also provides related services geared to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. The company employs more than 7,000 people worldwide.

