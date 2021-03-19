Reminder: VA Bedford and Haverhill Veterans’ Services Plan COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Locally March 21

(This item first appeared on this page March 2.)

VA Bedford Healthcare System and the Haverhill Department of Veterans’ Services plan a local Veteran COVID-19 vaccination clinic later this month.

VA will administer the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by appointment to local veterans Sunday, March 21, at 9 a.m., at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill. The vaccines are provided for those who are currently enrolled in VA health care, with no age restrictions. Veterans may call VA Bedford’s COVID-19 vaccination line at 781-687-4000 to schedule appointments.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given approximately 21 days apart. VA will automatically schedule Veterans for second doses on Saturday, April 10, also at Consentino School. By receiving the first dose from VA Bedford, Veterans agree to return to the same location for the second dose for their own safety and to ensure maximum vaccine effectiveness.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA may visit VA’s eligibility web page to learn more and begin the application process. Veterans who served in the active military, naval, or air service, and separated under any condition other than dishonorable, may qualify for VA health care benefits.

