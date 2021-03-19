I-495 Construction Update: Overnight Work Means Lane and Ramp Closings Near Ward Hill

Foundation pier protection barrier work on the new I-495 southbound bridge near the Ward Hill Connector overpass in Haverhill means overnight lane closings in both directions and ramp detours.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said double right lane closings on I-495 south, between exits 49 and 48, take place Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

There will also be double left lane closings on I-495 north, between exits 48 and 49, Thursday, March 25, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., Friday morning to allow for moving of equipment.

The exit 48 on-ramp and off-ramp between the Ward Hill Connector and I-495 south in Haverhill close Monday, March 22 through Thursday, March 25, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following mornings. On-ramp traffic will be detoured to exit 49, while off-ramp traffic will be directed to exit 46.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

