Methuen Public Schools’ Crocker Discusses Social-Emotional Learning at Friday Forum

John Crocker of Methuen Public Schools is among those addressing a forum Friday morning promoting the benefits of social-emotional learning during the pandemic.

State Senate President Karen Spilka is hosting the virtual forum in partnership with the Rennie Center of Boston. Members of the center’s team will also discuss how schools and communities may support students’ health and well-being during COVID-19.

Spilka, a former school committee member and social worker, is organizing the forum for parents and educators as a part of her MetroWest Kids Initiative to promote the benefits of social emotional learning and examine opportunities and current challenges.

Besides Spilka and Crocker, speakers are Katie Brown of Natick High School, Annelise Eaton of Rennie Center, Tiffany Lillie of Framingham Public Schools and Sophie Zamarripa of Rennie Center.

To register, click here.

