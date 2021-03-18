Community Action’s Family and Community Connection Offers Free Weekday Programs

Community Action’s Family and Community Connection offers free family programs weekdays, including playgroups and early literacy activities for children 0-8 years old, information about local education resources including public schools and opportunities to connect with other families.

Specific opportunities are the Georgetown Preschool Group, Monday morning at 9; “Daddy and Me Playgroup, Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.; “Little Ones Learn and Play,” Tuesdays, 10 a.m.; “Preschool Circle Time,” Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; “Music Rocks Zoom Thursdays, 9 a.m.; “Kinder Kick Start” Thursday and Friday mornings at 10; and Mom Support Group, Fridays at noon.

Community Action serves Amesbury, Bradford, Groveland, Georgetown, Haverhill, Merrimac and West Newbury.

Email [email protected] for more information.

