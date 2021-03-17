UMass iHub Event Thursday Discusses Access to Capital, Education and More

UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub in Haverhill is having a virtual lunch and learn event Thursday, March 18, with two speakers discussing access to business capital.

The iHub’s Community Coworking Day runs from noon-1 p.m. and features Glynn Lloyd, CEO of Mill Cities Community Investments and executive director of the Foundation for Business Equity, and MCCI Commercial Services Manager Aaron Lackman. MCCI supports small businesses with access to capital, education programs and support on grant and loan applications. It also administers a loan fund exclusively for Haverhill-based businesses.

There is no cost. Register here.

