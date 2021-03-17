Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Silva Joins U.S. Rep. Trahan for COVID-19 Talk Today

Congresswoman Lori Trahan will be joined by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s John Silva when she answers questions and discusses available aid during her ninth COVID-19 tele-town hall today.

Specifically, Trahan will talk about relief available through the American Rescue Plan. She will also be joined by Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson. The online event begins at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Silva is president and CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which operates primary care clinics in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill. The agency has also played a significant role in operating COVID-19 vaccination clinics locally.

Those interested in joining may register here or call 855-614-0157. Individuals who register in advance will be dialed out at the start of the event. Others may still join live by calling the same number.

