Essex County Community Foundation Receives Money to Help with COVID-19 Hardships

Essex County Community Foundation was recently awarded $571,194 to share with households and individuals dealing with severe economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation, which serves a number of area communities including Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, plans to use the state money for housing support, utilities, food security, and technology needs for remote school and work. The grants come from $5 million awarded to 14 organizations through the Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief.

“These grants are key to sustaining our support for families that have continued to experience harmful consequences caused by the pandemic including food insecurity, housing instability or a lack of childcare,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

Last November, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced the initial round of grants, awarding $10 million. These grants to community organizations range from $200,000 to over $790,000 and will be re-granted to local or regional community-based organizations with the capacity to efficiently provide immediate relief and support for individuals and families.

