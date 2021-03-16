VFW Lorraine Post 29 Offers Veterans and Families Free Easter Dinner; Call by April 1

Veterans and their families in Haverhill are being treated to a free Easter ham dinner courtesy of Haverhill’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29.

All meals will be prepared and delivered on Saturday, April 3, and will just need to be reheated on Easter Sunday, April 4.

“While we wait for things to get better, we want the Veterans of Haverhill to know we are here for them and we care about them. To us, these veterans are our family,” said Post 29 Senior Vice Commander Shawn Watkins. Watkins said last year’s two VFW meal deliveries served more than 800 meals combined and have proven to be a great way to stay connected with veterans in Haverhill during the pandemic.

Veterans may register for an Easter dinner for themselves and their families by calling VFW Post 29 at 978-373-1900 with the name of the veteran, address, number of meals requested and best contact number. Deadline for signup is Thursday, April 1, before 5 p.m. All meals will be delivered using contactless delivery and veterans will be notified by text or telephone call only after the meal is delivered.

Post 29 Commander Keith Gopsill said volunteers are also needed to deliver meals. Those interested are asked to send an email to [email protected] for details. Donations may also be made on the Post 29 website or by mailing checks to the Post, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill 01830.

