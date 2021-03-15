Younger Haverhill Students Begin Full, In-Person Learning April 5; Other Grades to Phase In

Haverhill students return in-person to their classrooms in three weeks.

The Haverhill School Committee Thursday approved a plan to phase-in full-time, back-to-classroom learning beginning Monday, April 5. Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the schedule was based on the recommendation of state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

“By April 5, all K-five elementary school grades return to full in-person learning. By April 28, six to eight middle school grades return and more plans and guidance will come out around high school students, hopefully soon,” she said.

Specifically, Haverhill’s phase-in will have all students in kindergarten and first grade April 5, while half the students in grades two through four attend April 5 and the other half on April 6. All elementary school students will be in class by Thursday, April 8.

Middle school students follow the same procedure on April 8 and 9, with a full return on Monday, April 12. Marotta said she expects high school students will be returning sometime after spring break.

The superintendent said students will maintain three feet of social distancing which will result in class sizes of 21-25 students. She explained other safety precautions will be in effect.

“Masking will continue in all grades for students and staff. Our kids will face forward in one direction. There will be no singing or activities requiring exertion. We will be having outdoor classrooms, tents and picnicking,” the superintendent explained.

Marotta said the biggest challenge will be how to handle lunch. Unmasked to eat, the students must remain six feet apart. She said some ideas include extra lunch periods, using the gym as an additional cafeteria and eating outside when the weather permits.

Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. raised the only objection to the plan, saying he wanted something more concrete regarding high school students.

“I’ll make a motion that the superintendent and the administrative team develop a plan to send high school students back as soon as possible, to be presented to the School Committee on March 25 for a vote,” he said.

With Wood’s addition, the Committee voted unanimously to accept the plan with member Toni Sapienza-Donais absent.

In a related matter, the Committee gave its okay for students enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program, all of whom have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, to return to in-person training at the Hannah Duston Healthcare Center.

That program, called a critical part of the student certification process, was discontinued last September due to coronavirus concerns. At this point, all residents and employees at that facility have also been vaccinated.

