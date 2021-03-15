Haverhill Educators May Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations at Private Clinic Today

Haverhill school staff have an opportunity to take advantage of a private vaccination clinic for educators beginning today.

The clinic is for all staff regardless of position or Massachusetts residence and take place every day this week, from 1-4 p.m.,

In an email, Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta thanked Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Mayor James J. Fiorentini and members of the Haverhill Vaccination Advisory Committee for “bringing us one step closer to our return to full in-person learning.”

Each day a total of 100 doses will be administered and a second clinic is expected to follow next week.

