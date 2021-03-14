Today’s Obituaries—Winifred M. ‘Winnie’ Barrett, 93

Winifred M. “Winnie” (Brown) Barrett, 93, of Bradford, passed away, March 10, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lawrence, May 1, 1927, daughter of the late Josiah and Winifred (Meachan) Brown. Mrs. Barrett graduated from Haverhill High and Boston University and taught home economics before starting a family with her husband Burt.

Winnie’s family benefitted from her skilled home making abilities. She was a great cook and a creative seamstress. With her sisters she owned and operated an antique shop that enabled her to happily attend auctions and sales and buy items, sometimes for resale. She was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a beloved sister, aunt and great aunt, and was blessed with a large extended family. Winnie will be remembered for her quick wit, raised eyebrow and hearty laugh. She will be missed.

Winnie was the wife of the late Burt J. Barrett, her survivors include her children Burt J. Barrett Jr. and his wife Mary, David M. Barrett, Alicia A. Barrett and her husband Richard Foustoukos and Melinda Barrett, siblings; Bernice Powers, Richard Brown and his wife Rosel, Robert Brown and his wife Mary Ellen, Sandra Brown (widow of George) grandchildren, Lydia Sakakeeny, Brianne Hesketh, Abigail Malynn, Devon Foustoukos, Michael Foustoukos and Ian Barrett, great grandchildren, Sam, Tessa, and Vinny Sakakeeny, Annabelle and Thomas Malynn, Cooper and Winnie Hesketh and Ray Foustoukos, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late George Brown and Elinor Trottier. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Monica Shellene and Michelle Alessi for their compassionate care in helping Winnie in her later years.

Relatives are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 18th at 10:00 AM in Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford. Due to covid restrictions we ask that only family members attend. Private visitation for the family will precede the Funeral Mass at the H.L. Farmer and Sons Bradford Funeral Home 210 South Main St. Bradford. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Bradford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill, MA 01830 (www.buttonwoods.org) or Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 (www.smiletrain.org).

