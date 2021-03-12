Prosecutor Names 34-Year-Old Haverhill Murder Victim at Arraignment of Alleged Killer

The 34-year-old man killed following a fight Thursday afternoon at a Winter Street home was identified this morning as John Rosado.

At the arraignment of his accused killer, 35-year-old Diecryk Garcia, the Essex County District Attorney’s office charged Garcia struck Rosado in the head with metal pipe. Garcia, who lives at 127 Winter St., where the murder took place, was ordered held without bail by Haverhill District Court First Justice Cesar A. Archilla.

Archilla also entered a plea of not guilty on Garcia behalf of, who is charged with murder. Garcia was also ordered to undergo a competency evaluation before a probable cause hearing Monday, March 29. If Garcia is found competent, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office is expected to seek a grand jury indictment which would move the case from District to Superior Court.

First responders encountered pools of blood around 4:30, Thursday afternoon, when they arrived at 127 Winter St. Haverhill Police had been dispatched after receiving a report of a man bleeding on the sidewalk. Blodgett’s office won Archilla’s consent that all reports related to the matter be kept from the public while an investigation continues by Haverhill Police and Essex State Police Detective Unit.

Prosecutors said Rosado was found “suffering from significant head wounds and bleeding profusely.” He was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.

Garcia is represented by Attorney Ronald Ranta.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...