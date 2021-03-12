Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council Hosts Basic Rights Training March 24

Attorney Holly Vietzke-Lynch and Jennifer Warren of Warren Advocacy are presenting a “Basic Rights Training” March 24.

The Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council says the free online workshop is for all parents, guardians and caregivers of children with individual education plans or 504 plans or who think their children may have special needs.

“Basic Rights Training” takes place Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. Those interested may click here to register.

Vietzke-Lynch of Holly Lynch Law is a member of the North Andover School Committee She graduated from Boston University and the Massachusetts School of Law, where she worked as a full-time professor for 17 years. She spent five years serving on the board of North Andover’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and is a member of the Council of Parents, Attorneys and Advocates for Special Education and the Special Education Advocacy Network.

After years of advocating for her son, who has a learning disability, Warren decided to follow her passion for advocacy. Her mission is to steer families through the challenging special education process, demonstrate advocacy skills, and achieve appropriate special education services for their children.

