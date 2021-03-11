Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program Seeks Sponsors By March 25

Residents and businesses have until Thursday, March 25, to participate in the Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes banner program.

The program calls for hanging 24- by 48-inch banners in downtown Haverhill, honoring veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard members. Banners will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day and may features family of business name acknowledgements. Following the event, banners may be kept as a keepsake.

Sponsorship is $200 per banner and no more than 80 banners will be installed.

The Exchange Club of Haverhill is working with the City of Haverhill and its Veterans department with additional support from Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 and Amvets Post 147 of Haverhill.

For more information email Thea Tsagaris or Jennifer Matthews at [email protected] or click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...