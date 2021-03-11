Councilors Call for Action on Litter and Trash in Downtown Haverhill; Plan Budget Item

The Haverhill City Council says it is time to do something about litter and trash on downtown streets.

Councilor William J. Macek broached the subject at Tuesday’s meeting after receiving an email from a Haverhill resident complaining about excessive debris downtown.

“As a city, we should always look as clean as possible, but what we need to do is put together a proactive plan and with budgets coming up, I think it is something that we should be discussing with the mayor,” he said,

Macek reminded the Council that revenue received from downtown parking is supposed to be spent on the downtown area. He also pointed out that keeping the downtown clean is one of the best ways the city can help area restaurants.

Councilor Timothy J. Jordan agreed with the necessity of keeping the area looking appealing in order to attract visitors. He also endorsed the idea of making it part of the upcoming budget talks.

“A letter is a good thing to the mayor but more importantly, it’s all us councilors banding together and making sure this is a priority in the budget this year,” said Jordan.

The Council voted unanimously to send a letter to the mayor asking for his input on the issue.

