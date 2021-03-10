Vargas Moves Into Leadership as Vice Chair of Joint Committee on Economic Development

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas was recently named vice chair of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.

Vargas, who was elected to represent Haverhill in 2017, was appointed by House Speaker Ronald Mariano and won approval from House colleagues.

“In addition to taking on this leadership role, I’m proud to serve on the committees on ways and means, education, public health and redistricting. I’m thankful to the residents of Haverhill for entrusting me to be their voice on Beacon Hill again this legislative session,” Vargas said in a statement.

He added, “I look forward to working on these crucial policy areas as we work to build a more resilient economy, pass a prudent state budget, implement the Student Opportunity Act and distribute COVID-19 vaccines in a fast and equitable fashion. As we approach a post-pandemic world, we must ensure that every resident of Haverhill and the Commonwealth can prosper and live up to their full potential.”

