Motorcyclist, 37, Airlifted to Boston with Serious Injuries; Haverhill Police Make Drunken Driving Arrest

A 37-year-old man was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries and a 60-year-old Salisbury woman has been charged with drunken driving in connection with the incident just before 5, this afternoon.

According to Haverhill Police, an unidentified motorcyclist and a pickup truck driven by Martha Iannazzo, collided on the onramp from River Street, Routes 110/113, northbound onramp to I-495. Haverhill Police and Fire and Trinity EMS provided emergency aid. The motorcyclist was taken to nearby Westgate Center for to be MedFlighted to Boston, according to a statement from Interim Capt. Meaghan J. Paré.

Iannazzo was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries, possession of a class B drug and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Haverhill and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.

